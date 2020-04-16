Sony provides free games to PS4 owners to beat COVID-19 blues

Sony has encouraged staying home amid the deadly pandemic coronavirus outbreak by offering two of its widely recognized games for free.

The Play at Home initiative taken by PlayStation 4 will provide the games 'Journey' and 'Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection' to their users for free.

While Journey is also available on Microsoft Windows, the other is completely exclusive on Ps4.

Both the games will be available between April 15 and May 5 for a limited time through digital downloads.

"As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection consists of three games - Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

The fourth instalment of the series 'Uncharted 4: A Thief's End' is also available for free, but only if you are a PS Plus member. However, if you do not have the subscription to PS Plus, the game is available for Rs. 1,499.

Sony has also earmarked $10m for independent gaming developers as they understand "the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing."