Sony launches overhead wireless headphones WH-XB910N featuring extra bass, dual-sensor noise tech

Sony India on Monday launched new overhead wireless headphones WH-XB910N featuring extra bass, dual sensor noise technology, adaptive sound control for smart listening, long battery life and more.

The 'WH-XB910N' headphones for Rs 14,990 is available at major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in black and blue colours.

Key features

The headphones feature a dedicated bass duct housing and increased airtightness between the driver units and eardrums that help to create precise rhythms which elevates every track.

The device is equipped with soft, oval-shaped ear pads. It features 'Precise Voice Pickup Technology', that combines two built-in microphones with advanced audio signal processing, to enhance your voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls, said the company.

The 'WH-XB910N' headphones use DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) to restore songs to a high-quality sound.

The device also uses 'Adaptive Sound Control' that senses your actions and adjusts the ambient sound settings accordingly so you can enjoy the perfect listening experience whether you're out, in a crowd or alone in a quiet room.

It offers an enhanced battery life of up to 30 hours and you can top up the battery life with a 10-minute quick charge that gives you up to 4.5 hours' worth of extra play time, the company claimed.

The device features 'Multipoint' connection which allows the headphones to be pair with two Bluetooth devices at once. The WH-XB910N headphones are Google Assistant and Alexa compatible.

The 'Swift Pair' tool also helps pair headphones with Windows 10 computer via Bluetooth.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:39 PM IST