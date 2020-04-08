'Smart Tech' can help India manage global crisis better

New Delhi: Leveraging the power of "Smart Tech" -- 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 -- can help India create an efficient crisis management system which can ensure minimal impact due to any man-made or natural crisis, a new report from market research firm techARC said on Wednesday.

These technologies can help create an automated end-to-end supply chain for consumers with minimal failure chances, said the report.

"No one can afford to pause a country. There are technologies like 5G, IoT and Industry 4.0 available which can be blended to create a crisis management system, ensuring functioning of several services and supply of products in such extraordinary times," said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.