Slack Down: We’re still actively investigating this issue, says company; netizens react with hilarious memes

Slack, the workplace chat app, is experiencing some issues from 8 pm on Tuesday, making it difficult for users to send and receive messages. Some users are even unable to access the platform altogether.

The company meanwhile took to Twitter and confirmed that it is "actively investigating this issue". "Some customers are unable to load Slack. We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have an update," Slack said in an update at 9:54 PM.

Meanwhile, several users took to Twitter and posted some hilarious memes after the outage.

Check out the tweets below:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:09 PM IST