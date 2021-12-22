Slack, Coinbase, Epic Games Store, Hulu, Asana and many other services face outage; here's why

Popular services across the internet including Hulu, Slack, Imgur, Asana, Grindr, Scruff, HubSpot and Zendesk faced outages on Wednesday evening.

Several users took to Twitter and complained about the problem they are facing on Slack. "My office is having issues with Slack this am. Is your system down? Unable to edit messages and emojis disappear," a Twitter user wrote. "Hey there Julie, thanks for reporting this - our team is looking in to it and we'll be sharing updates over at," replied Slack.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (AWS) said this was a result of a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com Inc's data servers on the U.S. East Coast, reported Reuters.

"The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said.

Also, this is the third time in as many weeks that problems with AWS have had a significant effect on online services. According to reports, two incidents earlier this month involving AWS ended up knocking out streaming giants like Netflix and Disney Plus.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 08:18 PM IST