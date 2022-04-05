Skagen launches Gen-6 smartwatch in Indian market for the first time

Danish-inspired watch and jewellery brand Skagen on Monday launched its new smartwatch 'Falster Gen 6' in the Indian market at Rs 21,995. The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform and aims to come with upgrades in performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption. It features a 1.28-inch touchscreen digital display, 8 GB of storage and 1 GB RAM and boasts of an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. Users will also benefit from the new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer's blood oxygen measurements to see how well your body is circulating oxygen over time, the company claims.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:00 AM IST