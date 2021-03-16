Signal app stops working in China, website inaccessible

The encrypted messaging application, Signal, has stopped working in China. As of On Tuesday, March 16, both the app and the website are inaccessible. They can be accessed only with a VPN (Virtual Private Network) now.

This is not the first time when the app has stopped working in China for no given reason. However, the usage would usually resume later.

The app has been always unavailable on third-party Android stores in China. Google applications are mostly blocked in China. As of Tuesday, the app is still available on Apple’s China app store. The app and website also remain accessible in Hong Kong.

The Signal app came into the limelight earlier this year after concerns were raised about data privacy on WhatsApp owing to Facebook owned messenger's changed policy. The new policy reserved its right to share user data, including location and phone number, with Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

In China, WeChat is the majorly used messaging app with functions like payment, audio and video calls among other things. As per WeChat's official website, the app has more than a billion users globally.