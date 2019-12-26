Scientists working on brain-like memory device

Tokyo: An international joint research team led by National Institute for Materials Science in Japan is currently developing a brain-like memory device using the neuromorphic network material.
Neuromorphic computing is concerned with emulating the neural structure and operation of the human brain, according to chip giant Intel. The team intends to design the memory device to operate using fundamentally different principles than those used in current computers.
The team also hopes that this research will facilitate understanding of the brain's information processing mechanisms.
--IANS
