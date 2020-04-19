Samsung's 'eco' TV packaging transforms into different furniture

Washington D.C.: Tech giant Samsung has recently announced a new kind of packaging - 'eco-packing' - that will convert boxes of televisions into different types of furniture.

According to Tech Crunch, the TV boxes will come with a QR code that will unlock instructions for the transformation of the box into different objects like bookshelves, magazine racks, and cat houses.

The life of each of the objects created out of the box will depend on its usage.

As per Tech Crunch, the boxes will be initially used to ship The Serif, Sero TV models and Frame.