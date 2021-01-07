Samsung unveils 2021 TV lineup with new Neo QLED TV

Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled its 2021 TV lineup, including a new Neo QLED TV using mini LED technology, as the South Korean tech giant looks to defend its status as the world's leading TV vendor.

Samsung's Neo QLED TV made its debut at the First Look event ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, along with new models of Micro LED and Lifestyle TVs.

Samsung said the Neo QLED TV takes its flagship QLED TV to "the next level," as it uses a new light source, Quantum Mini LED, combined with advanced luminance control and upscaling solutions, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED," the company said. "The Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs."

Samsung added that its Quantum Matrix Technology provides the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps, delivering a more precise and immersive viewing experience, while its Neo Quantum Processor utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) upscaling technology to optimize picture quality.

The Neo QLED TV will be available in 8K and 4K models and will be launched from the first quarter of the year, it added.

Samsung said its Neo QLED 8K model features a new Infinity One Design, which offers a nearly bezel-less screen and comes with a new cable management system that can be attached to the TV's back.

Samsung also introduced its 110-inch Micro LED TV to global audiences. The product was first unveiled last month in South Korea at the price of 170 million won ($156,400).

Micro LED TV uses micrometer-sized LED chips as singular pixels that can also self-illuminate, providing better resolution and higher clarity. But unlike organic light-emitting diode displays, it uses inorganic material that minimizes luminance decay concerns.

In addition to the 110-inch model, Samsung said a 99-inch Micro LED TV will be available globally from March, and that it also plans to launch smaller Micro LED TVs this year.

Samsung said its 2021 Lifestyle TV line will come with new design and custom options.

Samsung's lifestyle TV portfolio includes the Frame, the Serif, the Sero, the Terrace and the Premiere.