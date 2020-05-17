Samsung unveil 5G smartphone with quantum-safe crypto solution

Seoul: South Korea's largest mobile carrier SK Telecom has introduced a 5G smartphone called Galaxy A Quantum, highlighting quantum-safe cryptography solution in cooperation with Samsung Electronics.

The price of the handset has been set at 649,000 won ($530) in South Korea.

According to the company, the Galaxy A Quantum will be the world's first 5G smartphone with quantum random number generator (QRNG) chipset that ensures better mobile communication security.

The QRNG chip, developed by SK Telecom's Switzerland-based subsidiary ID Quantique, generates random numbers based on quantum crypto technology, which creates strong keys that are not biased and cannot be predicted, the company said, thus strengthening the security of data transmission.

SK Telecom said Galaxy A Quantum users will be able to experience its quantum crypto solution in services that require identification and certification, which includes mobile payment application.

The Galaxy A Quantum comes with a quad-rear camera setup with a 6.7-inch display and a 4,500mAh battery.