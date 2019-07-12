Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 10 on August 7: Here's what we know so far about the phone

Technology giant Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7 at an event in New York. The phone is expected to come in multiple variants this time around – the Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10+, and possibly a 5G variant too. Ahead of the official launch, we are seeing more leaks around the device, which reveal its key specifications.

The Galaxy Note 10 series will compete with Apple’s next-generation iPhone, which will launch in September. Galaxy Note is Samsung's premium line-up, which differentiates itself from the Galaxy S-series with support for S-Pen. Samsung is also expected to launch upgraded S-Pen.

Here's what we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 so far:

It is being reported that Samsung will launch two models of the Galaxy Note 10 much as it has with the Galaxy S line in the past.

There will be a regular Galaxy Note 10 with a screen size of 6.28-inch and a Galaxy Note 10+, which is said to offer a larger 6.75-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.28-inches 2K AMOLED screen, while the Galaxy Note 10+ screen size will be bigger at 6.75-inches with the 2K AMOLED resolution.

Both the screens are expected to have QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panels as one would expect from an ultra-premium Samsung phone.

The two Galaxy Note 10 models are also expected to come in 5G variants as well, which suggests there will be four models of the Note 10 in total. Or Samsung could launch a single 5G variant for the Note 10+ as the company did for the Galaxy S10+.

The notch-less screen will have trimmed down bezels and the front camera sensor will be placed in the centre on the top.

The three back cameras will be aligned on the top left corner, which is an upgrade from the two rear cameras on the Galaxy Note 9.

The company will ditch a physical fingerprint sensor in favour of Qualcomm’s 3D in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

There are multiple reports that Samsung may axe the 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is also said to not support microSD card slot, but some leaks claim otherwise so there is some confusion over this.

The Galaxy Note 10 phones are also expected to drop the earpiece for a Sound on Display technology that will use vibrations under the screen to deliver sound to the ear.

The Galaxy Note 10 launch invite also suggests that the S Pen will be a major focus and is expected to be available in multiple shades of blue, turquoise, yellow and pink.

According to Indian Express, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage is expected to cost USD 1,250.