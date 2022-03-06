e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Technology News

Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Samsung reportedly hacked by foreign entity, confidential data leaked

Data extortion entity Lapsus$ has claimed that it hacked the system of the South Korean tech giant and leaked up to 190 gigabytes of its data and source code online, according to the sources
IANS
Advertisement

Seoul: Samsung Electronics has allegedly been hacked by a foreign hacking group, which breached its confidential source code and other classified data, industry sources said. Data extortion entity Lapsus$ has claimed that it hacked the system of the South Korean tech giant and leaked up to 190 gigabytes of its data and source code online, according to the sources.

It also said that it uploaded the leaked data for download via torrent, reports Yonhap news agency. Samsung officials said they are now assessing the situation.

ALSO READ

Samsung launches 'Galaxy Tab S8' series with dual rear cameras in India at starting price of Rs... Samsung launches 'Galaxy Tab S8' series with dual rear cameras in India at starting price of Rs...

Meanwhile, Samsung has suspended shipments of all of its products to Russia. "Due to the current geopolitical developments, shipments to Russia have been suspended," reads a statement from an unnamed Samsung representative, via Samsung's generic PR email address.

According to The Verge, Samsung is also making donations to humanitarian efforts. "Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families," the company said. "We plan to actively support humanitarian efforts around the region, including aid for refugees. To this end, we are donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics products, as well as voluntary donations from our employees," it added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Samsung's factory in China temporarily closed after COVID-19 case detected Samsung's factory in China temporarily closed after COVID-19 case detected

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
Advertisement