Samsung launches 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 Lite in India

Gurugram: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday launched a new 512GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India for Rs 44,999.
The device will be available in three colours -- prism white, prism black and prism blue starting March 1 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, company's e-shop and leading online portals.
Consumers can also avail an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange of their old smartphones.
Galaxy S10 Lite houses triple-camera system at the rear -- Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) sensors. The device sports 32MP selfie camera.
The USP of the device is the super-steady Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera unit to ensure blur-free photos and videos while in action.
The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology.
The device comes with Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces users to the 20:9 expansive view with remarkable screen ratio.
The unique Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display so people can maximise your screen real estate without any distractions.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)