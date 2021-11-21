Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 unlikely to feature S Pen slot: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone -- Galaxy Z Fold4 -- might not feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen. According to GizmoChina, the phone will still support a stylus but users may need a back cover to hold the S Pen like the current Galaxy Z Fold3.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 will come with an improved under-display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens, citing a tipster, the report said. The overall primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market, it added.

The rumoured foldable smartphone is also expected to feature the upcoming Snapdragon 898, with the same screen size and battery size (4,400mAh). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 may also have a lower starting price, the report said.

Recently, a report mentioned that the company will aim for 6.9 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and 2.9 million of the Z Fold4. For comparison, the 2021 models targeted 4 million for the Z Flip3 and 3 million for the Z Fold3. Samsung is reportedly planning to manufacture 14 million Galaxy S22 phones, 8 million S22+ and 11 million S22 Ultras.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:42 PM IST