Samsung Galaxy S21 series may not come with microSD slot

New Delhi: Samsung is reportedly planning to launch Galaxy S21 series on January 14 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may not come with microSD card support.

All three Galaxy S21 models could lack this microSD expansion capability. The absence of a microSD slot may be overcome by having larger internal storage in the devices, reports GizmoChina.

This not the first that the company is planning to launch smartphones without microSD card support. All of its 2015 premium models were without a microSD slot, with some models in 2019 and 2020 also lacking a microSD slot.

Samsung would launch three models of the S21 Series -- Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G. The S21 would have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus would be 6.7 inches and the Ultra would reportedly have a 6.8-inch display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 camera module is supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera. Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.

The Galaxy S21 would come in phantom violet, phantom grey, phantom white and phantom pink colours.