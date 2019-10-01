Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India on October 1: Expected prices and all you need to know about

The much-awaited Samsung's first foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, will be launched in India today, October 1. The information came from the company’s official Twitter channel, where the company published a teaser video showcasing the Galaxy Fold, with the following message: “We changed the shape of the phone, and the shape of tomorrow. Future unfolds on October 1, 2019”.

Touted as the innovation of the year, foldable smartphones took a bit long to arrive on the scene and Samsung, which was way ahead in this niche segment, finally unveiled "Galaxy Fold" globally earlier this month which will be available for purchase via pre-booking mode before Diwali in India.

The pricing and availability of the Galaxy Fold will be announced at the event, and it certainly won't be cheap. According to Gadgets360.com, if the US price of Samsung's troubled foldable phone is to be considered, the Galaxy Fold might be priced over Rs. 1,40,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch event timings, price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Fold India launch event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today. The event will detail the pricing and availability of the foldable phone in the Indian market.

According to reports, Samsung is planning to bring the Galaxy Fold to India by October 1. The news isn't confirmed but an IANS report claims that Samsung's flagship folding phone will be making it to the Indian shores from October. The phone will be available via retail stores and it can only be purchased via pre-bookings.

The report also mentioned the expected pricing for the Samsung flagship, which is expected to be upwards of Rs 1 lakh. In fact, the Galaxy Fold could start at Rs 1.5 lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 1.75 lakhs. This will make it one of the most expensive Samsung smartphone in India, beating Samsung's own Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

In a new video titled, ‘Caring for your Galaxy Fold', Samsung asserts that the display comes with a protective film, and an additional one is not required. The video says to use a light touch, keep the hinge away from water and dust, and keep valuables like credit cards and keys away from the phone, due to the magnets inside the hinge.

In the global markets where the phone is available for purchase, Samsung is offering exclusive access to specialized customer care services, including one-on-one access to Samsung experts and 24x7 online as well as phone-based customer support.

Samsung Galaxy Fold specifications

The Galaxy Fold is a new category of smartphones with foldable screens. The phone has two displays — a 7.3-inch dynamic AMOLED foldable display that bends inwards and a conventional 4.6-inch secondary super AMOLED display on the back that becomes primary display when the device is folded. The phone’s primary display supports HDR10+ and has 1536 x 2152 resolution. The secondary display has an HD+ resolution (1680 x 720), stretched in a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Galaxy Fold has 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display. The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour variants — Cosmos Black, Space Silver, Martian Green and Astro Blue.