Samsung Galaxy Fold may not have sold a million units but that’s not bad news at all

A couple of days back, Samsung’s VP Young Sohn announced that the Galaxy Fold has sold over a million units. The company, however, was quick to clarify that he might have been confused with the initial sales target and that the target has not been achieved yet.

While Sohn's announcement could be considered as a gaffe but on closer inspection, this news may not be as bad as it sounds. Especially, considering a case when the launch of this phone was canceled due to the fragile display issues and it attracted a lot of negative PR.

However, the Galaxy Fold did make a debut and has impressed users, reviewers, and critics alike. This first-generation foldable phone features dual displays where the smaller display, measuring 4.60-inches housed on the outer shell, is useful to check alerts, respond to messages and other general stuff.

One the other hand, the primary display when unfolded is a 7.30-inch tablet-like display that is extremely handy for graphics-intensive tasks like media consumption, gaming, etc. In terms of specifications, the phone is no slouch at all with top of the line SoC, camera sensors, RAM and storage options, etc.

Since the tech behind foldable phones is at a nascent stage, devices like the Huawei Mate X, Moto Razr, Mi Mix Alpha, and Galaxy Fold, are priced at a premium. The Fold sets you back with Rs. 164,999 in India or close to $2000 overseas, the other devices have not been announced in the country, yet.

Analysts had expected that Samsung may be able to sell around 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold which is exactly half of what the company aims. Though Samsung was quick to clarify the incorrect announcement, it did not reveal the actual number of units sold.

Given the device is just 3-month-old, no one expected it to rake in huge numbers and it at all it does end up selling 500,000 units as the analysts have predicted, it would be a very stellar achievement for a first-generation tech.

As of now only two devices, Fold and Razr, are available to purchase for a wider userbase and quite a few in works as of now. Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha and Huawei’s Mate X are limited to China as of now and other brands like OPPO, ZTE, Sharp and even Apple are rumored to be working on their own variants of foldable devices.

Media reports suggest that even Samsung is readying its second foldable device which may look similar to the Moto Razr and may prove to be even more handy, practical and economical than current ones.

That said, each foldable design has its own use case. This new form factor is all about imagination and it will be up to the brands to come up with creative designs that actually make sense.

While everyone is highly optimistic about this constantly evolving technology, let us wait for a device that is practical, durable and most importantly is affordable, then for sure, it may sell in millions.