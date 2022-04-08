Rooter partners with Polygon and YGG-backed gaming guild, IndiGG

In a bid to tap on the massive interest in NFT and gaming in India, Rooter, game streaming and eSports platform, has announced its partnership with the India arm of Yield Guild Games (YGG), IndiGG.

The streaming deal will focus on launching a Blockchain Game streaming program, “Rooter x IndiGG- Creator Program”, the first cohort of which will start from April 10 where 1000 Web3 gaming creators will get a chance to win cash prizes from a pool of $1 million, it said in a statement.

IndiGG is a subDAO of YGG and backed by the Web3 giant Polygon, aiming to create an ecosystem for Web3 gaming to flourish in India. The country’s gaming market is seeing a once-in-a-generation inflection point in terms of sophistication, scale, growth, and propensity to pay, with a huge base of over 400mn gamers, making it one of the largest markets in the world.

IndiGG aims to support both developers and passionate gamers by bridging the gap between them. By teaming up with them, Rooter will get access to stream the Web3 games in the IndiGG portfolio for passionate Web3 gamers and make them a part of its gaming community.

Speaking on the partnership, Dipesh Agarwal, Co-Founder & COO, Rooter said, “Through this association, we will give their gamers access to our Rooter.gg x IndiGG - Creator Program featuring workshops and mentorship, and help them monetise their content. The partnership will further enable us to proliferate Web3 gaming and be at the forefront of Blockchain game streaming in the Indian gaming industry.”

Abhishek Anand, Business Head of IndiGG said, “India is a gaming powerhouse with more than 400mn gamers, which makes it a highly lucrative market for western game studios to find hyperlocal partners to spearhead its distribution in the subcontinent. The generous reward pool offered by Rooter will play an instrumental role to empower the IndiGG community.”

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:07 PM IST