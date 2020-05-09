Researchers develop new device to track e-cigarette habits

Washington D.C.: A team of researchers has developed a new device that can be attached to e-cigarettes, which then helps in analyzing more about when and where people vape, how deeply they inhale and how much nicotine they consume.

The first-of-its-kind device, which can be easily attached to all types of e-cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery kits, can help fill gaps in knowledge about vaping that might help users curtail it, said Cornell Tech researchers who developed the tool.

"We wanted to figure out a way to map how people use e-cigarettes to determine what the triggers are," said Alexander Adams, a doctoral student in information science at Cornell Tech and first author of "PuffPacket: A Platform for Unobtrusively Tracking the Fine-Grained Consumption Patterns of E-Cigarette Users. The senior author is Tanzeem Choudhury, professor at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

The popularity of e-cigarettes - touted as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes - has skyrocketed in recent years, particularly among young people. Estimated annual sales of e-cigarettes jumped from $1.5 billion in 2014 to $3.6 billion in 2018, according to the paper. From 2017 to 2018, usage increased by 78% among high school students and 48% among middle-schoolers.

Using PuffPacket could help vapers monitor their own nicotine consumption - harder to track than for traditional cigarette smokers, who can easily tell how much they've smoked by watching a cigarette burn or seeing how many remain in a pack.

The device could help researchers better understand the many forces impacting drug cravings and addictive behaviour, as well as to create interventions to help people quit.

The researchers developed three versions of PuffPacket with a range of attributes, such as ease of attachment and long battery life. The device makes use of the e-cigarettes' own signals, as well as Bluetooth technology, to track the intensity, duration, and frequency of inhalations.

The data is then transmitted to a smartphone, which captures location, time, and activity - such as walking, standing or driving - to help identify what circumstances might be triggering people to vape.

"Getting these correlations between the time of day, place and activity is important for understanding addiction," Adams said.

"Research has shown that if you can keep people away from the paths of their normal habits, it can disrupt them. It creates opportunities for moments of intervention," Adams added.

For example, if someone skips or delays the first vape of the morning - shown in cigarette use to be critical in determining whether they'll smoke less over the course of the day - an app might send an encouraging message.

The researchers sought to make PuffPacket as inexpensive and easy to use as possible. Affixing it directly to vaping devices and syncing it with cell phones is expected to yield more accurate results than methods requiring people to record their vaping habits manually.

When activated by an inhale, the e-cigarettes' electrical signal "wakes" PuffPacket, allowing it to save battery when not in use.

The researchers released open-source designs for the device, in order to make it easier for anyone studying vaping to adapt PuffPacket for their own experiments.