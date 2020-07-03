Reliance launches JioMeet, its Aatma Nirbhar contribution to take on Google Meet and Zoom

It looks like Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is entering e-meeting space, as its latest product JioMeet is taking on Google Meet and Zoom as an alternative tool to use while video conferencing.

Both Google and Zoom benefitted greatly from the coronavirus lockdown as many people used the tools to conduct virtual conference meetings while they worked from home.

JioMeet is an initiative by Reliance Jio following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech for a self-reliant India or an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat.

What is JioMeet?

Much like its competitors Zoom and GoogleMeet, JioMeet gives the user unlimited e-conference calls in hi-def and can house up to 100 participants. According to the company, a call can be uninterrupted for up to 24 hours

Codes and invites not required

All you need is an invite link, and you can log into the meeting. Other features of the app – much like GoogleMeet and Zoon – include scheduling meetings, sharing screens with each other and more.

JioMeet on desktop

You can use JioMeet on your desktop browser such as Firefox, Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Safari.

How do I download the app?

macOS: Click here

Android: Click here

Windows: Click here

iOS: Click here

Web: Click here

Is it reliable?

On its official website, JioMeet claims all the meetings are “encrypted". JioMeet will have to ready itself to take on other popular video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet.