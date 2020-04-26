Reliance JioMart goes live on WhatsApp

Mumbai: After signing a massive $5.7 billion deal with Facebook, Reliance Industries latest venture to expand into the retail market, JioMart, has reportedly gone live with its official WhatsApp number.

According to media reports, JioMart is currently available in the suburban Mumbai areas of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan currently. However, the service is expected to be rolled out in rest of the country soon.

To order from JioMart, one simply need to add JioMart's WhatsApp number 88500 08000 on their phones, and then JioMart will send a link to the user's Whatsapp chat window which is valid for 30 minutes.

By clicking on the link, the user will be directed to a new page where he/she has to fill his address and phone number.

After filling out the necessary information, JioMart would show the customer a catalogue of all the available items.

Once placed, the order will be relayed to the local kirana store, along with the details of the customer.

The customer on the other end, would receive the name of the kirana store to which the order has been dispatched, receiving the notification with the order and the kirana/JioMart store details on his number.

Through the kiryana stores, Reliance is also planning to sell its own private labels under brand names such as Best Farms, Good Life, Masti Oye, Kaffe, Enzo, Mopz, Expelz and Home One.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has said that in the near future, JioMart and Whatsapp will empower nearly 3 crore small Indian Kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighbourhood. "This means all of you can order and get faster delivery of day-to-day items, from nearby local shops," Ambani said in a video message as he announced the Facebook partnership with Jio last week.

He added that at the same time, small Kiranas can grow their businesses and create new employment opportunities using digital technologies.