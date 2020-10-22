Reliance Jio launches made-in-India JioPages browser: Here's how to download and some key features

Here are the key features of the JioPages browser:

1. Personalised Home Screen:

Users have the option of setting any of the leading search engines in the market such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go, as their default search engine. They could also pin the links of their favourite websites on the home screen for quick and easy access.

2. Personalized theme:

Users could choose from a variety of colourful background themes that could add zest to the browsing experience. They could also switch to ‘Dark mode’ for an eyefriendly viewing experience at night.

3. Personalised Content:

The content feed is customised to suit the user’s preference in terms of language, topic and region. In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

4. Informative Cards:

An Informative Card captures key numbers, trends, symbols or headlines of a given topic, for e.g. stock market trends, commodity prices or cricket score, and displays them as compact clickable banners on the screen.

5. Regional Content

The browser supports eight Indian languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users also have the option of customising the content feed according to their preferred state. Upon selecting a state, the popular sites of the state start appearing on the screen.

6. Advanced Download Manager

The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type, i.e. Image, Video, Document or Pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

7. Secured Incognito Mode

The Incognito mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system. On JioPages, user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode

8. Ad Blocker

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide the user a seamless browsing experience.

How to download:

JioPages can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore. JioPages is currently available for Android Smartphones.