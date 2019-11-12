Redmi Note 8 goes on sale at noon: Know the price and characteristics

Redmi Note 8 goes for sale in India online today at noon. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores in India. Amazon India will have the phone on sale as part of its weekly flash sales.

The Redmi Note 8 which was launched last year, is the budget quad-camera smartphone from Xiaomi. Powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 8 also sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 4,000mAh battery as its biggest highlights.

Price

The new Redmi Note is available in two memory and storage variants in India.

4GB RAM + 64GB storage- Rs. 9,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage- Rs. 12,999

Sale Offers

Redmi Note 8 will be available on Amazon India with the following offers:

Airtel double data offer on Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharges

10 per cent cashback up to Rs. 500 on HDFC Bank debit cards

5 per cent instant cashback on HSBC Cashback card

5 per cent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions

Xiaomi is also offering the Redmi Note 8 on Mi.com with up to free 1120 GB 4G data on Airtel.

Redmi Note 8 Characteristics

Display- 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels)

RAM- 6GB

Processor- Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC

Rear Camera- Quad rear camera setup (48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel)

Front Camera- 13-megapixel

Storage- 128GB onboard storage expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB)

Battery- 4,000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support

Dimensions- 158.3x75.3x8.35mm

Weight- 188 grams