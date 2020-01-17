Realme X2: Worth your hard-earned money

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Realme that is witnessing exponential growth in India while delivering performance, design and quality in its devices, has created ripples among the consumers with its X series.

The company has now refreshed the line-up with X2. Essentially identical to XT, this device sports 64MP quad-camera setup but has some outstanding features on its own.

The Realme X2 has been launched in three variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 18,999 and one with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for Rs 19,999.

Let us see how the 8GB/128GB variant fared in real life.

Realme X2 carries the same design language as XT and it would be difficult to distinguish between the two when kept closely.

The build is exceptional and the rear has same hyperbolic design we saw in the XT, which makes it shine when light falls.

Realme has used 6.4 inch AMOLED panel for the X2's display with a dew-drop notch on the top that houses the camera.

The screen size makes this device not fit for single-handed usage. However, the placement of keys is excellent.

A high point of the device is the chipset. The Realme X2 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G system on chip, which ensured that even heavy gaming went smooth.

It also ensured that the device did not heat up during extensive usage and multimedia consumption.

Our usage included browsing multiple social media apps, video streaming and making and receiving video calls.

There's 4,000mAh battery, which gave us a day and a half of juice on a single charge.

Additionally, the company's proprietary VOOC charge (supports 30W charging) is a plus as it charged the battery from 0-50 per cent in a little over 30 minutes.

Talking about the camera specs, barring the selfie camera, everything is similar to what we saw on the XT, which means there's 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

Realme X2 has an upgraded 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

We found both cameras to be pretty good. Image quality was great and there were no loss of details.

However the edges of each frame had some visible noise but that became noticeable only when we zoomed into the photograph.

Conclusion: The X2 is a significant upgrade over the XT in terms of internals and overall performance of the device. At this price point, it makes perfect sense to consider the Realme X2 over options like Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.