Realme 5 to go on sale today at 12 noon in India via Flipkart and Realme.com; price starts at Rs 9,999

Realme 5 is all set to go on sale today in India. The sale will be held online via Flipkart and Realme.com. The company announced Realme 5's weekly availability via its official Twitter handle where it said, "It’s time to add more fun and excitement to your Tuesdays as #realme5 will be available on sale every Tuesday at 12 PM on Flipkart and realme.come."

The phone has been going on limited period sale rounds since its launch, but from today onwards it will be made available on sale every Tuesday on Flipkart and the company's official website. The new sale day will make it easier for Realme 5 Indian customers to purchase the device on any Tuesday.

Realme 5 price in India

Realme 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB storage variant, Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB storage model, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB version. The phone comes in two colour options -- Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Realme 5: Features and specifications

Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone, which has dual-SIM (Nano), runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the imagining front, Realme 5 sports a quad rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is electronic image stabilisation (EIS) tech included as well. On the front, Realme 5 houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme 5 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a GPS/ A-GPS, a3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, a magnetometer and a proximity sensor.

Realme 5 comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 5 packs a 5,000mAh. The device has dimensions of 164.4x75.6x9.3mm, and it weighs 198 grams. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.