Quarantined at home? These 10 data plans from Vodafone, Airtel and Jio offer 2GB per day

The whole nation is under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 27,000 people worldwide compared to India's 20. Network providers Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have good data schemes which can make your time in quarantine a little less boring.

While staying at home means more data consumption, here are 10 data plans from these network provides which offer 2GB per day, including other benefits.

RELIANCE JIO

#1 Rs 249 plan, 28 days validity

2GB per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and first 1,000 minutes free for Jio to non-Jio number calls.

After 1,000 minutes, Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes, and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

#2 Rs 444 plan, 56 days validity

2GB per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and first 2,000 minutes free for Jio to non-Jio number calls.

After 2,000 minutes, Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes, and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

#3 Rs 599 plan, 84 days validity

2GB per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and first 2,000 minutes free for Jio to non-Jio number calls.

After 2,000 minutes, Rs 10 for 124 minutes, Rs 20 for 249 minutes, Rs 50 for 656 minutes, and Rs 100 for 1,362 minutes

VODAFONE

#1 Rs 299 plan, 28 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks

#2 Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks

#3 Rs 699 plan, 84 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks

AIRTEL

#1 Rs 298 plan, 28 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks

#2 Rs 349 plan, 28 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks; Free Amazon Prime membership for 28 days

#3 Rs 449 plan, 56 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks

#4 Rs 698 plan, 84 days validity

2GB data per day; 100 SMS per day; Unlimited voice calling on all networks