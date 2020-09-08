PUBG Mobile rolls out new weapons, Erangel and more in latest global update

PUBG Mobile has globally rolled out a new update which features the highly anticipated Erangel, 2.0 map, new weapons, Cheer Park 2.0, improvements and much more. The latest update will also feature Halloween Infection mode which will be added next week.

The size of the new PUBG Mobile update will be around 1.5 GB for Android, whereas 1 GB for iOS.

“PUBG MOBILE will be releasing an update starting on September 8. The servers will not be taken offline. This version requires approximately 0 GB of additional storage space on Android and 1 GB of additional storage space on iOS. Players on different versions will not be able to invite each other, so be sure to update as soon as possible,” the gaming company said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian government last week banned 118 Chinese apps which included highly popular game, PUBG. Since the ban the gaming community has been upset, but we have some good news. The PUBG Corporation on Tuesday said that it has decided to end ties with China-based Tencent Games for its PUBG Mobile franchise in India, opening the possibility of the ban being lifted.

PUBG Mobile is the mobile version PUBG, an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The company said it is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG Mobile in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible.

The popular mobile game has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the government. Earlier this month, the government banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including PUBG Mobile, Baidu and a couple of virtual private networks (VPNs) that allowed access to TikTok that was earlier banned.

The action came after the fresh Chinese incursion attempts in Indian territory at Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The PUBG game, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, has nearly 33 million users in India.