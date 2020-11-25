PUBG Mobile India launch: Govt approves registration of new company; game initially to be available for Android users only

Ever since PUBG Mobile is on its way to the Indian market, the fandom is in a state of frenzy with all sorts of leaks and news taking the internet by a storm.

In recent developments, PUBG India Private Limited is now a legitimate company in India. Following the approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company is now listed on the ministry's website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN).

Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Son are directors of PUBG India Private Limited. With a paid up capital of Rs 5 lakh and authorised capital of Rs 15 lakh, the company was incorporated on November 21 in Karnataka as a subsidiary of a foreign company.

With that said, the launch is closer than ever. However, the company has not yet announced an exact launch date for PUBG Mobile India. The official website and social media page PUBG Mobile India still carry the "coming soon" poster.

According to reports, the game will initially launch for Android users only. But iOS users should not worry, as it is likely that the game will be released for the platform after a few days.

The company plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, the statement said.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.