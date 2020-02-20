Pre-book Samsung Z Flip in India at Rs 1.10 lakh

Gurugram: Samsung on Thursday announced the pre-booking for its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Flip in India from February 21 that will be available for those who pre-book the device at Rs 1,09,999 from February 26.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support, one-year Samsung care and protection, one-time screen damage protection service for inner screen and external screen at discounted fee (at the time of repair), up to 12 month interest-Free EMI in 10 cities and four-month free YouTube premium Subscription, said the company.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor which fits in the palm of your hand.

It's a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.

Consumers can pre-book Galaxy Z Flip on the Samsung e-shop and select retail stores starting February 21. Buyers from Samsung e-shop will be offered premium "white glove delivery".

The device features Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display as the main display. It is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The device is backed by 3300mAh battery with fast-charging support via power cord and wireless PowerShare and runs Android 10.

"Last year, Samsung introduced the biggest breakthrough since the mobile phone, the Galaxy Fold. Galaxy Z Flip gives you all the advantages of a large screen in a stylish and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

"Our specially designed foldable UX allows consumers to reimagine how they take selfies and discover hands free video chatting like never before," he added.

The device will be available in three colours -- Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold.

In terms of optics, the phone houses 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 12MP wide-angle camera at the rear. At the front, there is a punch-hole 10MP camera.

Galaxy Z Flip folds into the size of a wallet, so you can easily fit it in your pocket or clutch bag.