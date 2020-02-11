Poco X2: Price, deals and everything you need to know about the sale on Flipkart

A week after its launch, smartphone Poco X2 will be available for purchase for the base price of Rs. 15,999 starting from today, February 11 at 12 pm, exclusively on Flipkart.
Poco X2 comes in three colour variants:
Atlantis Blue
Phoenix Red
Matrix Purple
Poco X2 will come in three different prices:
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage- Rs 15,999
6 GB RAM +128 GB storage- Rs 16,999
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage- Rs 19,999
A discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards is also available.
After becoming an independent brand, Poco X2 is Poco's first standalone smartphone launch.
Poco X2 features a 6.67 inch display that offers 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and promises to charge the phone from 0 to 40 per cent in 25 minutes, more or less.
Poco X2 has a 120 Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.
The phone features 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP Sony IMX686 quad cameras with Macro and ultra wide-angle lenses.
Meanwhile, with no notch on the display, the phone offers two in-screen front cameras with 20MP and and 2MP.
Offering up to 8 GB RAM, Poco X2 comes with liquid cool technology which can prevent heating of the phone during heavy usage.