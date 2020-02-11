Poco X2: Price, deals and everything you need to know about the sale on Flipkart

After becoming an independent brand, Poco X2 is Poco's first standalone smartphone launch.

Poco X2 features a 6.67 inch display that offers 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging and promises to charge the phone from 0 to 40 per cent in 25 minutes, more or less.

Poco X2 has a 120 Hz display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

The phone features 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP Sony IMX686 quad cameras with Macro and ultra wide-angle lenses.

Meanwhile, with no notch on the display, the phone offers two in-screen front cameras with 20MP and and 2MP.

Offering up to 8 GB RAM, Poco X2 comes with liquid cool technology which can prevent heating of the phone during heavy usage.