PlayStation 5 sold out in India within seconds; Sony announces second pre-order phase

On Tuesday, PlayStation 5 pre-orders went live at 12 pm and within seconds, the console was out of stock on digital sellers such as Amazon, Flipkart and others.

Sony, however, has hinted that a second pre-order phase is on its way. The company also said the pre-order sale met with an "unprecedented enthusiasm" as the consoles went out of stock within seconds.

“PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period,” Sony said in a press statement, adding that “keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase.”