Philips 3.1, 2.1 channel soundbars with Dolby Digital

New Delhi: Dutch electronics company Philips on Thursday launched two new soundbars -- HTL3320 HTL3310 with Dolby Digital in India for Rs 20,990 and Rs 18,990, respectively.

Both the devices are available at the company's online and offline partners.

The Philips HTL3320 with 3.1 channel and 300W output and HTL3310 with 2.1 channel and 160 W output, deliver high quality audio experience for the customers, according to the company.

Equipped with twin tweeters and virtual surround sound technology, the speakers provide high-fidelity performance by producing immersive surround sound.

"Philips is always pushing boundaries when it comes to our audio range of devices. Through the broad spectrum of offerings, our focus is to create new personalised user experiences through innovative and stylish products such as the soundbars," Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

The low-rise and sleek profile of the soundbars make for a good fit in front of the TV and allows flexible placement on the wall or as a table-top.