Period tracking apps found sharing sensitive user data with Facebook

San Francisco: From personal information to contraception use, period tracking apps such as MIA Fem and Maya have been found sharing sensitive data with Facebook, according to a new research from UK-based advocacy group named Privacy International.

The advocacy group reportedly examined apps that were downloaded by over millions of users. UK-based advocacy group Privacy International, discovered period-tracking apps including MIA Fem and Maya sent women's use of contraception, the timings of their monthly periods, symptoms like swelling and cramps, and more, directly to Facebook, BuzzFeed News reported on Monday.

The group found that Maya by Plackal Tech and MIA by Mobapp Development Limited, were sharing extensive amounts of sensitive user information with the social media giant and other third parties.

Facebook responded to the report and said it had gotten in touch with the apps Privacy International identified to discuss possible violations of its terms of service, including sending prohibited types of sensitive information, the report added.

The social networking giant's policies say it can gather information from third-party apps that use its software development kit (SDKs) and application programming interface (APIs).

The SDK integrates with apps to provide features like analytics or letting users log in with Facebook.