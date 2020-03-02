Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Livestream, prices, specs and everything you need to know about the smartphone launch in New Delhi

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will launch in India today on Monday, March 2. As seen in the teasers, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera and quad camera at the back.

India's variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be different than China's variant which launched last year. The major difference will see a 64-megapixel main camera at the back compared to China's 48-megapixel.

Where to watch the Oppo Reno 3 Pro India launch live-stream?

A press event in New Delhi will take place to unveil the new phone. The event is slated to begin at 12:30PM (IST), and it will be live-streamed via Oppo's YouTube channel and other social media channels.

Here are the details about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro from all the teasers and leaks which took rounds on the internet ahead of the smartphone's launch.

How much will the Oppo Reno 3 Pro cost in India?

According to rumours, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in India will be slated at the price of its Chinese variant which released last year. In China, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at CNY (Chinese Yuan) 3,999 which is around Rs. 40,000 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage costs CNY 4,499 which is around Rs. 45,000. The phone will go on sale at Amazon, Flipkart, and various offline stores.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro specifications and features

According to teasers, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in three colors; Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White. Oppo shared the official renders in which the smartphone features dual hole-punch selfie camera setup on top-left of the screen while the quad-camera setup at the back is aligned vertically on the upper-left corner.

The quad-camera setup at the back will include a 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel telephoto shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The smartphone will be the first to feature a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro might also offer 'Ultra Night Selfie Mode' that takes multiple shots at once to form an ideal image.

An in-display fingerprint sensor is to be expected for Oppo Reno 3.

The Indian variant will support only 4G. All other features will be unveiled after live launch event in New Delhi.