OPPO launches A31 in India

New Delhi: Expanding its budget portfolio in the country, Chinese handset maker OPPO on Thursday launched its OPPO A31 for Rs 11,490 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant.

"OPPO A31 will bolster our efforts to provide consumers the best smartphone experience at a compelling price. The success of the A series showcases our consistent efforts in delivering technologically superior smartphones encased in an elegant design," Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, OPPO India, said in a statement.

The smartphone is powered by a Octa-Core MediaTek P35 chipset.

The device runs the company's own ColorOS6.1.2 based on Android 9 operating system (OS).

The OPPO A31 supports smart features like navigation gestures, smart assistant, music party and cycling mode.

The smartphone also comes with a 12MP triple rear camera set up with an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled 12MP lens and a 2MP secondary lens which enables a hardware-based Portrait Bokeh effect; the 2MP Macro lens captures objects as close as 4cms to the lens with well-defined details.

The device has an 8MP front camera with AI Beautification.

The OPPO A31 is 8.3 mm thick and weighs 180gm, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and one-body design.