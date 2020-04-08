Oppo, Ericsson, MediaTek conduct voice and video calls on 5G

Stockholm: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo on Wednesday announced that it has successfully conducted voice and video calls solely based on the next-generation 5G network.

Partnering with Ericsson and MediaTek, the VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls were made on a modified commercial smartphone from Oppo featuring MediaTek's Dimensity 1000 series SoC using an end-to-end 5G Standalone (SA) network powered by Ericsson Radio System products and solutions.

The joint test was carried out under the 5G SA network environment provided by Ericsson at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

"We aim to become the industry's ideal partner to deploy 5G around the world and at the same time improve 5G experience for the users," Andy Wu, Vice President and President of Software Engineering Business Unit, Oppo said in a statement.