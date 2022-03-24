nOFTEN launches exclusive NFT collections of legendary Indian boxer, MC Mary Kom

MC Mary Kom, the most decorated Indian boxer with multiple Asian gold medals and an Olympic Bronze medal in 2012, has joined India's biggest marketplace nOFTEN NFT (non-fungible token) to introduce her unseen innovation and collections to her fans.

Also known as 'Magnificient Mary', Mary Kom is a trailblazer in the world of boxing. She is the only Indian female boxer to have qualified for the Summer Olympics in 2012 and won a bronze medal in the 51 kg category flyweight competition and ranked as the world's No. 1 female light-flyweight by International Boxing Association (amateur) (AIBA). What are NFTs?

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are one-of-a-kind digital tokens that serve as proof of ownership for virtual goods like artwork, music, gaming, sports, and other digital collectibles. NFTs convert digital works of art and other valuables into unique and verifiable assets that are unreplicable and tradeable online. NFTs are evolving fast and are the unique digital assets or property that make them non-equivalent to other tokens on the blockchain network.

Supported by the enabling technology of NFTs which would help the sports lovers to own her piece of rare moments of sporting history, nOFTEN has announced the launch of a rare collection of NFTs of the celebrated life of MC Mary Kom.

"nOFTEN is extremely excited to get associated with the legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom. We will be instrumental in bringing positive change to sports by leveraging the power of the sports community across the world. The first NFT launch of MC Mary Kom, one of India's greatest athlete, is a momentous step forwards," said Constantin Aurin of nOFTEN.

Aurin stated that nOFTEN is regarded as a haven for celebrities and artists to showcase their works. It will offer NFTs for legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, Indian field hockey player Manpreet Singh, Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh, rappers such as The Game, and YouTube personality Amit Bhadana, in addition to top models and a slew of other celebrities from the Bollywood, entertainment, music, and sports industries and also fans can avail benefit of this opportunity by procuring unique and unseen innovation of their favourite artists at 10% Discount, when purchased from nOFTEN NFT Marketplace using NOF token.

nOFTEN is built on Etherlite blockchain- the fast, scalable, low fees blockchain. It will enable nOFTEN to be more accessible to NFT users saving on exorbitantly high fees and transaction lag as being faced on other NFT Marketplaces.

nOFTEN is also planning further to signup many more global celebrities, leading fashion designers, and leading singers from the world in the coming weeks and months.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:47 AM IST