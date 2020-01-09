No more trolls? Twitter will now let you filter your replies

Soon, Twitter will give its users more control as to who can reply to their tweets. On Wednesday, Twitter said it will test new features early this year that would allow users to control who can reply to their tweets, as it looks to limit abuse and harassment on the platform.

According to reports, the new feature will include four options to tailor the replies under their tweets. These four choices include ‘anyone can reply’, ‘only accounts a user follows can reply’, ‘only those tagged can reply’, and ‘no replies at all’. Twitter refers to these four options as ‘Global’, ‘Group’, ‘Panel’, and ‘Statement’, respectively.