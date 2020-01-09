No more trolls? Twitter will now let you filter your replies

Soon, Twitter will give its users more control as to who can reply to their tweets. On Wednesday, Twitter said it will test new features early this year that would allow users to control who can reply to their tweets, as it looks to limit abuse and harassment on the platform.
According to reports, the new feature will include four options to tailor the replies under their tweets. These four choices include ‘anyone can reply’, ‘only accounts a user follows can reply’, ‘only those tagged can reply’, and ‘no replies at all’. Twitter refers to these four options as ‘Global’, ‘Group’, ‘Panel’, and ‘Statement’, respectively.
According to Reuters, "We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start," the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet. The company had launched a feature late last year allowing users to hide certain replies on their tweets as a part of its efforts to clean up abusive content and make the social media platform more user-friendly.
Twitter’s VP of Product Kayvon Beykpour made the announcement earlier today at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. “The primary motivation is control. We want to build on the theme of authors getting more control and we’ve thought that there are many analogs of how people have communications in life,” Beykpour told TechCrunch. In a presentation at the annual CES tech conference, the company laid out plans, according to reports by several tech media, including The Verge and TechCrunch.
