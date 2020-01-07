Nikon launches FX-format camera in India

New Delhi: Japanese imaging giant Nikon on Tuesday launched its latest full-fledged FX-format D780 camera in India at a starting price of Rs 1,98,995.

FX format cameras have an image sensor that measures approximately 36mm x 24mm. The size of the FX sensor offers higher sensitivity and lower noise.

"The new entrant D780 is highly versatile camera with significant features. The refined auto-focus helps photographers and videographers achieve higher focus accuracy, along with optimisation in operation layout and ergonomics so that they can shoot in comfort," Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.

"With latest addition in our D-SLR range, we are confident that consumers will experience next-generation technology and power packed performance with this new wonder," he added.

According to the company, the new D780 sets the standard for next-generation cameras featuring evolved autofocus (AF) system with easy-to-view optical view finder and high AF precision in low light situation.

The D780 is further complemented by NIKKOR's extensive selection of high-performance interchangeable F mount lenses along with improved battery life all condensed into a compact, high performing body.

The camera houses a 2359k-dot, 3.2-inch monitor which aims to enable detailed confirmation of the subject during playback zoom.

Featuring an effective pixel count of 24.5MP and high sensitivity at ISO 51200 (expandable to ISO 204800), the D780 also supports 4K UHD with full pixel readout,

It comes with a negative digitiser, using the optional ES-2 Film Digitising Adapter, that easily converts films into digital data for added enjoyment.

The D780 is now capable of extending its shutter speed up to 900 seconds. High-Speed Frame Capture9 of 2MP images at up to 120fps in Full HD movie recording, or 8MP images at up to 30 fps with 4K UHD movie recording, both with AF/AE tracking, are also possible with this camera.

Additionally, it also features SnapBridge with RAW transfer and filtering settings, Bluetooth remote control operation, together with enhanced built-in Wi-Fi functions and WT-7/A/B/C compatibility.