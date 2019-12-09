New WhatsApp update: Android users can now use 'call waiting' feature

Ever faced a situation when you're on a WhatsApp call and later realise that someone else was also trying to reach you through a call over the app? Earlier, that second call would automatically be cut. And while WhatsApp rolled out a solution for iOS users last month, there is now good news for Android users of WhatsApp too.

You can now choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while already on another call through the app, after the social app, in its latest update, added the calling waiting feature for Android users.

However, keep in mind that this does not put a call on hold. Simply put, users will now be shown other incoming WhatsApp calls while they are already on a WhatsApp call. Upon being alerted, they can choose to decline it or end their current call to accept the new one. Users also don't have the option to merge calls.

According to a Gadgets 360 NDTV report, this feature is now available in version 2.19.352 of the stable Android app, as well as version 2.19.357 and version 2.19.358 of the beta app.