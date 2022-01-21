Neuria, app to improve quality of mental health and treatment, launched in India

Neuria, a free mobile application, developed by Innoplexus A.G., helping millions of people all over the world with their mental health problems and treatment guidance, has now been launched in India.

In India, more than 7 million people are affected by dementia, over 12 million from epilepsy, 231 million from migraine, 384 million are affected by tension headaches, and more than 4.5 million from depression. For all these people, it is a major challenge to dive through an ocean of information to find authentic and relevant answers for one’s mental health, Neuria said in a press statement.

Neuria seeks to support patients living with mental diseases to a better quality of life by providing individualized information on their options for treatments, clinical trials, and experts. By offering access to the most recent, accurate, and tailored information, Neuria wants to prepare patients to lead more effective conversations with physicians and consider different treatment options as well as participation in clinical trials. The hope is that this will ultimately result in improved quality of life.

“Diseases such as Dementia and Parkinson’s are too often stigmatized as just ‘symptoms of old age’, highlighted Juergen Scheele, Chief Medical Officer at Innoplexus. “Through NEURIA, we want to challenge the status quo and support people living with neurological diseases to have a normal life for as long as possible.”

“We’re committed to changing what it means to be diagnosed with a neurological disease – and this means giving patients and their carers the tools they need to get the best treatment journey possible”, underscored Dr. Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO and Founder of Innoplexus.

The Neuria app is available for download now in India on Android and iOS.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:21 PM IST