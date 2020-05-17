'Mythic Quest' airing special episode on Apple TV+ shot on iPhone

San Francisco: Apple's "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" TV series is set to air a special episode on May 22 that has been written, filmed, and edited remotely entirely on iPhones.

"Mythic Quest" has already aired its entire first season so this will be a standalone half-hour episode that features the Mythic Quest game development team being forced to work remotely over Zoom calls due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate. Yes, we've all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph, and we wanted to celebrate that," series star Rob McElhenney said in a statement.

"We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we're living in a time when everyone's got a camera in their pocket," McElhenney said. "Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days," McElhenney added.

According to MacRumor, Apple has already renewed "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" for a second season, which will presumably air sometime next year.