MSI Showcased Award-Winning Lineup of Gaming and Content Creation at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS: MSI, a world-leading laptop manufacturer, has won accolades at CES with 10 innovation awards, which has established its pioneering status in both the gaming and content creation fields. Foreseeing future trend, MSI continues to innovate new advancements for laptops and presented its new flagship laptops, the GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth along with an award-winning lineup of products made for both gamers and creators at this year's CES.

"CES is a gathering of technology visionaries and we are proud to not only showcase new computing systems for gamers and content creators, but also share MSI's vision of the future," said MSI CEO Charles Chiang. "We believe that technology can seamlessly integrate into our lives, and our new lineup is just a glimpse of our vision," he added.

Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, added, "MSI continues to introduce game-changing technologies and CES 2020 is a testament towards our commitment to innovation. We will bring in some of the latest offerings showcased here to the Indian market and will create an engaging and immersive experience for our customers."

MSI's products on display at CES 2020 include: The GE66 Raider shines with MSI's auroral Mystic Light This year, MSI grandly unveils its futuristic flagship laptop: the GE66 Raider. The GE66 Aurora edition is the fusion of sci-fi and resplendency. The design pays homage to the technology of tomorrow with its fantastic appearance, speed, and uncompromising performance. From the top chassis to the hinge, the integral aluminium casing, ornate with shining simulated titanium silver with subtle, cool-toned accents, exudes luster like rays of light gleamed from the galaxy. Most extraordinarily is the chassis which is illuminated by compelling, exclusive panoramic auroral lighting. The Mystic Light bar traverses the front of the GE66's palmrest in 16.7 million colors which creates an alluring auroral, visionary ambience.

The GE66 is much lighter, but with more uncompromised powerful performance than ever. The 15.6-inch laptop flaunts its new, aesthetic, oblique-angle design to present a sleeker, lighter appearance, while its performance is comprehensively upgraded. It is paired with an optional, ultra-fast 300Hz gaming display to deliver the most precise and blazing framerates; while its state-of-the-art hardware is powered by a 99.9Wh battery, the highest capacity allowed on flights, to extend the glory moments of gamers.

The one-of-a-kind GE66 Dragonshield limited edition: The real-life spaceship has landed To demonstrate that the GE66 is a high-performance vehicle as powerful as a spaceship for gamers, a never-before-seen limited edition was born. The masterpiece, 'GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition' is a design collaboration between MSI and famed digital artist Colie Wertz, known for his concept art and 3D modelling for Hollywood hit films such as the Star Wars prequels, Transformers and Iron Man, among others. "I imagined the Dragonshield being the heart of the machine's design. In doing so, I envisioned the shield being displayed prominently on the back of a winged ship," Wertz said. The chassis is partially armoured with etched metal panels, which resembles the section of a spaceship. Colie Wertz successfully turned imagination into reality and vitalized the GE66 into a tough, interstellar fighter spacecraft.

Lower profile but higher capability: GS66 Stealth, sharper in core black MSI GS66 Stealth is the latest member of the slim-n-light gaming squadron. The GS66 features a pure black, mystical theme and premium texture in a more low-key way, making it sharper and sleeker than ever. The cutting-edge features are all packed inside this stealth fighter, not only with a new battery that reaches the highest legal capacity for flying at 99.9Wh, but its triple-fan cooling design, Cooler Boost Trinity+, is now redesigned with the world's thinnest 0.1mm fan blades for up to 10% more airflow for a much better thermal solution. With the most powerful battery and best cooling capacity, the GS66 has perfectly interpreted 'worker by day, gamer by night' like a dark knight.

Professionally recognized by CES: Creator 17, the world's first laptop with Mini LED display The Creator 17 is the honoree of the 'Digital Imaging or Photography' innovation award for CES. "The Creator 17 sits at the pinnacle of excellence for content creation, enabling creators to take the power of a fully-loaded professional studio on the go," acclaimed by CES.

The next-gen screen technology is an unmissable hit topic to be discussed at CES. Foretelling the trend, the Creator 17 is the world's very first laptop to come with new revolutionary technology, the Mini LED display. It is also the first laptop to meet HDR 1000 standards; the 17-inch 4K display boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and Mini LED backlighting, delivering the most vibrant visuals with the brightest whites and deepest blacks with sharper, more detailed imagery. Furthermore, the Creator 17 also supports a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, making it a contender for the best true-to-life color accuracy to human eyes.

"Create" out of the box: MSI, craftsmanship to show the color of attitude The Prestige 14 has launched a new pink version following the pure white and carbon gray, which inherits the slim chassis, premium texture, high-end performance and the True Pixel precise color accuracy of the MSI Prestige series. The elegant rose pink casing is designed to showcase creative power through classy taste and to express the distinctive personality of creators. The subtle profoundness of the Prestige 14 Pink can be identified by the low-key, shining, simulated diamond-cut trimmings and the sweet pink tone blended with a warm color to show the gentle mind and provide tranquility.

MSI displayed plenty of trendy concept laptops with different characteristics and colors at CES. Owning a colorful laptop can be a straightforward way of jazzing up your daily life and adding flair to your mobile gaming experience. MSI displayed a conceptual camo version of GF65, which has three designs with a never-antiquated military camouflage pattern combined with digital triangular elements, bringing out a rich layer of metal texture. The GF65 camo version will become the most eye-catching accessory in the life of gamers.