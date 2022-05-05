Mphasis, Securonix partner to provide cyber threat monitoring and response services

Mphasis, an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced a strategic partnership with Securonix, which is a next-gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), offering cloud-based cyber security threat detection and response services.

This collaboration brings together Securonix's analytics-driven detection and automated response tools and Mphasis’ Digital & Cyber Defense expertise, to provide future-ready Cyber Threat Monitoring and Response services to enterprises, and government agencies globally. As a result, customers can run their businesses in a secure ecosystem, improve effectiveness and resiliency of their organizations, Mphasis said in an official statement.

What does the partnership provide?

The partnership will provide enterprises with an additional layer of security by harnessing the power of Machine Learning and AI for accurate data-driven analytics. The combination of Intelligence, AI/ML, Behavior Analytics and Automation will prepare the customers against advanced cyber security risks with an agile and scalable approach to effectively detect and respond to the evolving cyber threats and volume of risks.

The problems

With increasing migrations to multi-cloud environments, organizations are in dire need for adequate cyber security measures to safeguard their business. A major hindrance preventing this continued adoption is the threat of security breaches aimed at the cloud.

The partnership with Securonix offers the ability to preempt such cyber-attacks, by leveraging the capabilities of Adversary Behavior Analytics (ABA). Along with the provision to foresee impending threats, ABA also provides customer-centric preemptive counter-measures adept in nullifying the threat.

“The collaboration accentuates the need for real-time analytics and a world-class detection and incident response platform in the industry. The solution is ready to support the Multi cloud architectures of our client and change the way they respond to Cybersecurity threats,” said Eric G. Winston, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Mphasis.

On the partnership, David Wagner - Vice President, Global MSSPs & Systems Integrators, Securonix, said, “The partnership brings in limitless scalability and cost-effectiveness for customers of any size, volume, and speed. We look forward to bringing new solutions to market that safeguard and protect today's complex environments with a robust and agile framework.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:05 PM IST