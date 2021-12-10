Motorola launches 'moto g51 5G' in India; priced at Rs 14,999

In a bid to empower users, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday launched a new smartphone -- moto g51 5G -- for the Indian users at Rs 14,999.

Key features

The moto g51 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G mobile platform with support for 12 5G bands.

"Connect, create and collaborate with ease. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ processor that's twice as fast as the previous generation, you will enjoy the smooth, responsive performance in everything from photo editing to multitasking and more," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Display and 120Hz refresh rate.

moto g51 5G sports 50MP quad rear camera setup and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with a 20W TurboPower charger.

"The 50 MP sensor gives you super clear shots in any light. And with quad pixel technology, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant photos," the company said.

The smartphone comes with Motorola's signature Business Grade Security solution -- "ThinkShield for Mobile" and a Bloatware-free and Ad-free Near-Stock Android experience.

moto g51 5G will be available in two colour variants -- indigo blue and bright silver. It will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart starting December 16.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:30 PM IST