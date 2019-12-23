Motorola delays foldable Razr's sale due to high demand

San Francisco: Lenovo-owned Motorola, after launching its much-awaited vertically foldable smartphone "Moto Razr" at $1,500 in the US on November 14, has announced slight delay in the pre-order and launch timing due to significant demand.

"We would like to share an update on Motorola Razr's pre-sale and in-store availability. Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high and has quickly outgrown supply predictions," the company said recently.

"Motorola has decided to adjust Razr's pre-sale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch. We don't anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline," the company said.

The company recently teased the India launch of the Razr through a tweet and had also opened registrations for the foldable phone on its website.

In terms of specifications, the Moto Razr comes with two screens -- one inside and the other outside.

Inside, when unfolded, the device features a flexible OLED display that measures 6.2-inches, and outside, when the phone is folded, there is a 2.7-inch OLED display that offers an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Quick View display on the outside of the device, includes a 16MP camera that lets users click selfies. It turns into a rear camera when the phone is unfolded. The 16MP camera has EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus, Laser AF and Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash.

When unfolded, the phone includes one more 5MP camera inside.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.