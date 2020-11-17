PUBG Mobile India Update: Missing chicken dinner? Here is how long you have to wait

PUBG's India relaunch plan

PUBG Corporation has said it plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players, a company statement said. With its parent company KRAFTON, Inc, PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, it added.

"Thanks to overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG e-sports in India, the company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive e-sports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions," the statement said.

The Indian entity will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development, and will look to actively collaborate and leverage local businesses to strengthen its gaming service in addition to establishing a local office, it added.

"With privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority for PUBG Corporation, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users' personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed," the statement said.

The company plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, the statement said.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

What's at stake for PUBG?

PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PUBG, an intellectual property owned and developed by PUBG Corporation, a South Korean gaming company. The game successfully transported the PC battle royale gameplay experience into mobile, which went on to gain immense popularity worldwide.

According to reports, India accounted for a significant portion of PUBG MOBILE's download and usage. Reports also suggest that a number of smartphone gamers in the country shifted to COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) game post the PUBG ban.

Interestingly, Bengaluru-based nCore Games had also announced the launch of FAU:G -- a multiplayer action game that has been developed under the mentorship of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar -- just days after the government banned PUBG MOBILE.

