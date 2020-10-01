Microsoft Outlook outage hits users again; tech giant blames 'configuration update'

The worst impacted regions include the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, besides India, according to Downdetector which offers real-time status and outage information.

This new incident comes after a major outage that impacted several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, Office 365 and Teams earlier this week.

Microsoft blamed a software code issue for the incident.

The affected services included Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

Earlier, Microsoft 365 users faced issues on Tuesday, unable to access Microsoft 365 services such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams and more. It had begun some 12 hours ago, as many users took to social media platforms complaining that they were unable to "send messages, make calls, or join meetings" etc.

According to a status update posted by Microsoft on their website, "Users may be unable to access any services that leverage Azure Active Directory (AAD) including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Teams Live Events as well as Office.com. Additionally, Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties are also affected by this incident. Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions."