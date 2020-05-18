Microsoft Azure down in India, most users hit

New Delhi: Several users of Microsoft Azure in India reported problems with accessing the Cloud-based service on Monday.

User reports compiled by Downdetector, a service that gives details about live outages, showed that some users faced problems Azure portal loading, while others faced connection failures.

"Hello @Azure and @AzureSupport, most of our servers are offline hence the services. Your status says multiple services in Central India region are down since 12:41 UTC," said one user.

"As per an alert from @Azure Some #VMs in Central India region have been impacted and restarted and have connection failures and not working, this ain't great news as this is clearly #Azurefail and #AzureIndiaFail too! #Azurecrash #Azuredown - SLAs will have to be triggered," wrote another.

Downdetector showed that most problems were reported between 5 pm-8 pm.

Microsoft was yet to report on the cause of the problem.